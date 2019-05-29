10:41
Power engineers repair power line from Toktogul hydroelectric station

Power engineers repaired a high-voltage power line of 500 kilovolts Toktogul HES — Datka on Airy-Tash Pass. National Electric Network of the Kyrgyz Republic OJSC reports.

The power line is located in an inaccessible mountain area. Considering the complexity and danger of the repairs carried out, power engineers were monitored by special services for the control and compliance with safety measures.

Recall, an emergency shutdown associated with a wire break occurred on January 1 at this site. At that time, power engineers managed to quickly restore power supply using a temporary scheme.

Electricity from Toktogul hydroelectric station is transported to the north and south of the republic with the help of this line.
