Jeenbekov: Trading potential of Turkic Council states should be increased

«It is necessary to increase the potential of trade, economic and investment cooperation between the countries of the Turkic Council. It is especially important to assist small and medium-sized enterprises,» said the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov at the 7th meeting of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in Baku (Azerbaijan).

The head of state summed up the chairmanship of Kyrgyzstan in the Council. He recalled that since the establishment of the Turkic Council, 55 events have been held, 15 of them have been held during the presidency of Kyrgyzstan.

Hungary received an observer status, Uzbekistan became a full member of the organization. The European Representative Office of the Turkic Council was opened in Budapest.

The concept of the Turkic Investment and Integration Fund was approved, and cooperation in the fields of education and transport was stepped up.

«The Kyrgyz side carried out a fruitful work with the Arab countries to grant the Turkic Council an observer status in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The work should be continued by the secretariat of the Council. Osh city was declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world. As part of this initiative, such international events as the Ethno-Cultural Festival of the Turkic World and Ancient Osh — Center of Civilization were held,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov recalled.

The President of Kyrgyzstan drew attention to the fact that the Kyrgyz side attached great importance to economic cooperation between the Turkic countries.

The total gross domestic product of the Turkic Council countries is approximately $ 1.5 trillion.

«We must fully use the common economic opportunities. Kyrgyzstan is working in this direction to expand transport corridors, construction of energy facilities, in the field of light industry and processing of agricultural products. It expands communications in the fields of logistics, transport, tourism and innovative technologies,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

The head of state expressed readiness for joint work in these areas with partners from the countries of the Turkic Council. He recalled that the membership of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in the Eurasian Economic Union allowed entrepreneurs of Turkic countries to enter the market with population of 190 million people.