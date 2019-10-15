12:38
Atambayev’s case. Businessman Subihi Parkhati detained in Kyrgyzstan

Businessman Subihi Parkhati was detained in Kyrgyzstan in the framework of a criminal case against the former president of the country Almazbek Atambayev. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that Subihi Parkhati was handed a notice of suspicion of a crime.

«Previously, the businessman was wanted. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek chose for him a preventive measure in form of a recognizance not to leave city. According to preliminary data, Subihi Parkhati is suspected of money laundering,» the sources said.

The court confirmed the information about the preventive measure for the suspect.

Recall, Almazbek Atambayev sold Forum LLC to some Subihi Parkhati for 54 million soms in 2017. The money is reflected in the declarations of the former president for 2017. But during the transaction, the solvency of the buyer and origin of the money were not checked.

Subihi Parkhati is the founder of Huasing Investment Company LLC and Asia Professional LLC. According to Open Budget of the Ministry of Finance portal, companies are economically inactive and did not deduct income taxes.
