President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Baku

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrived in Baku (Azerbaijan) yesterday with a two-day working visit to attend the 7th meeting of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States. Presidential press service reported.

Participants of the meeting will discuss development of comprehensive cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries, including cultural, humanitarian, trade and economic one.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov plans a number of bilateral meetings.

Delegation of Kyrgyzstan includes the Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Sydykov, Minister of Economy Sanzhar Mukanbetov, Minister of Finance Baktygul Jeenbaeva and the Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Azamat Zhamankulov.
Kyrgyzstan issues nearly 38,000 electronic licenses for a year
