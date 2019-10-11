19:59
Most healthcare facilities in Kyrgyzstan over 30 years old

More than 80 percent of healthcare facilities in Kyrgyzstan have been built before the 1980s. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev announced at a meeting of SDPK parliamentary faction.

He noted that only 9.5 percent of the institutions have been built after the country gained independence.

«At least 17 objects are included in the list of facilities in need of overhaul for 2019. Work at other 41 institutions was carried out at the expense of funds raised from other sources,» he said.
