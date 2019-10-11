11:41
Suspect of rape of 12-year-old girl arrested in Bishkek

Suspected of raping a minor detained in Bishkek. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the police received a call about rape of a 12-year-old girl on October 5, 2019. It was found out that an unknown man of Asian appearance, about 25-30 years old, raped the girl born in 2007 at the intersection of the Big Chui Canal and Shopokov Street at about 19.00.

The fact was registered by the Internal Affairs Department of the Sverdlovsky District of Bishkek under the Article 161 (rape) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

A citizen of Uzbekistan, born in 1985, was arrested on suspicion of committing the crime on October 10, 2019.

«He works at a construction site and temporarily lives in Bishkek. He was previously convicted under the Article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The man made a confession,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs says.

His involvement in other crimes is being checked.
