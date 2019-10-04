Sports and recreation center to be built in Vostok-5 in Bishkek

A sports and recreation center " Specialized Children and Youth Sports School of the Olympic Reserve named after R. Sanatbaev" will be built in Vostok-5 microdistrict in Bishkek. The state procurement portal says.

The Capital Construction Department of the Bishkek City Administration plans to spend 63,653,400 soms on its construction. The building of the center will have two floors.

Raatbek Sanatbaev is an Honored Master of Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic, bronze medalist of the World Cup. He was recognized as the best wrestler of the Greco-Roman style of the 20th century of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was awarded Dank medal, the Order of the National Olympic Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic, and many international and national prizes for his success in sports. He was shot dead in Bishkek on January 8, 2006.