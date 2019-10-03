Parliament passed scandalous bill on Trade Unions in second reading

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan passed the scandalous bill on Trade Unions in the second reading. But the deputies voted only at the third attempt. At least 84 MPs voted for it.

Nine deputies initiated the amendments: Daniyar Tolonov, Talaybek Masabirov, Gulshat Asylbaeva, Ulan Primov, Taabaldy Tillaev, Baktybek Turusbekov, Iskander Gaipkulov, Kozhobek Ryspaev and Mirlan Bakirov.

This document caused a lot of complaints and divided the deputy corps into two camps. The developers were accused of lobbying and unjustified attacks on members of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan.

The trade unions themselves demanded to improve the document and stressed that the bill was contrary to the international labor protection conventions on Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Unionization, on Application of Principles of the Right to Unionization and Collective Negotiations, on Tripartite Consultations for Promotion of Application of International Labor Standards, the Constitution and the Labor Code.