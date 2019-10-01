Photo of the day. EAEU leaders take selfies after dinner

Leaders of the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union took a joint selfie. The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the Head of the Cabinet of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, who is present at the summit as an honored guest, shared the photos.

Lee Hsien Loong said the selfie was taken after dinner in Yerevan. He thanked Nikol Pashinyan for the hospitality.

The Prime Minister of Armenia wrote that not all colleagues like to take selfie.

«Some of our colleagues love taking selfies, some don’t. We also drank to our not loving selfies and absent colleagues,» said Nikol Pashinyan.

The photo shows the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chairman of the EAEU Council Tigran Sargsyan, the President of Moldova Igor Dodon, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin probably arrived in Yerevan later. He was absent at the dinner.

A meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is taking place in Yerevan.