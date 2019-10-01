15:58
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Photo of the day. EAEU leaders take selfies after dinner

Leaders of the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union took a joint selfie. The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the Head of the Cabinet of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, who is present at the summit as an honored guest, shared the photos.

Lee Hsien Loong said the selfie was taken after dinner in Yerevan. He thanked Nikol Pashinyan for the hospitality.

The Prime Minister of Armenia wrote that not all colleagues like to take selfie.

«Some of our colleagues love taking selfies, some don’t. We also drank to our not loving selfies and absent colleagues,» said Nikol Pashinyan.

The photo shows the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chairman of the EAEU Council Tigran Sargsyan, the President of Moldova Igor Dodon, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin probably arrived in Yerevan later. He was absent at the dinner.

A meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is taking place in Yerevan.
link:
views: 91
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Yerevan
President to attend meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Nur-Sultan city
EEU presidents sign declaration on further development of integration
Heads of EEU countries gather for meeting of Eurasian Economic Council
Jeenbekov about EEU development: There are achievements, but also problems
Armenia determined to work constructively with Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Sochi
Composition of Kyrgyzstan’s delegation to Sochi
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Sochi
Popular
Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region Local residents beat SCNS officers during skirmish at checkpoint in Chui region
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1 Central part of Bishkek to have no water on October 1
Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov Russian Foreign Ministry comments on situation around Andrey Malakhov
More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan More than 2 tons of wild hemp destroyed in southern Kyrgyzstan