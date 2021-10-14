13:30
Sadyr Japarov to participate in next meeting of Supreme Eurasian Council

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will take part in a regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council via video conference. Press service of the head of state reported.

At the meeting, which will be chaired by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the heads of the EAEU member states will adopt a number of documents, including a statement on the global climate agenda. It is also planned to consider the issue of transition to the second stage of the formation of a single market of oil and oil products of the EAEU, as well as a number of other issues on the Eurasian integration agenda.
