Kyrgyzstanis win four medals at Asian Karate Championship

Kyrgyzstanis won four medals at the Asian Open Karate Championship. Representative of the Kyrgyz team Evgeny Toksabaev told 24.kg news agency.

The championship was held on September 28-29 in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan). Athletes from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan participated in it. Kyrgyzstan was represented by four athletes.

Emil Akmatov and Abdul-Aziz Poltayev won silver medals in their categories in full contact section, and Roman Gura — bronze. Valentina Blagodarova won a silver medal at Ashihara Karate tournament. The team of Kyrgyzstan took the third place in team scoring.