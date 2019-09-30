At least 1,742 billion soms required to increase salaries of teachers

Additional 1,742 billion soms are required to increase salaries of education workers in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Finance Ulukbek Karmyshakov told at a press conference.

He recalled that the increase of salaries was the president’s order.

«The Government has done a great job on calculation and determining the salaries of more than 120,000 people. These are teachers of secondary education, kindergarten teachers and vocational education workers,» said Ulukbek Karmyshakov.

He added that the increase would be also applied to those who were not covered by the increase in 2015 — administrative staff.

The official noted that the Ministry of Finance would provide these payments.