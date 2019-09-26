Policemen-extortionists placed in detention center 1

Employees of the Oktyabrsky District Department of Internal Affairs will be placed in the pretrial detention center 1 until November 23. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Related news Employees of Oktyabrsky Police Department detained with bribe

Recall, three police officers of Oktyabrsky District Department of Internal Affairs and one investigator were detained in Bishkek on suspicion of extorting a bribe. They extorted money from a businessman for termination of a criminal case.

About $ 1,000 were confiscated form the policemen during a search. Investigator of the Internal Affairs Department was also taken to the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. Terminated criminal case against the applicant was seized in his office during a search.