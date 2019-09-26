Policemen-extortionists placed in detention center 1

Employees of the Oktyabrsky District Department of Internal Affairs will be placed in the pretrial detention center 1 until November 23. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.
The decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.
About $ 1,000 were confiscated form the policemen during a search. Investigator of the Internal Affairs Department was also taken to the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. Terminated criminal case against the applicant was seized in his office during a search.