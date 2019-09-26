Restriction on transfers. Kyrgyzstan to raise issue at level of EEU presidents

«I think that we will raise the issue of imposed restrictions on the volume of money transfers at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council,» Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov told reporters.

According to him, the restriction on the volume of remittances is a barrier, because one of the basic principles of the EEU is free movement of capital. Kyrgyzstan raised the issue at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. The head of the Cabinet, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, voiced the problem.

«The Russian side promised to study the issue and bring it into line. The Russian Federation is guided by its arguments and laws. The problem arose recently. We will submit it to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) for consideration. It must first of all respond to the problem and by its solution, I do not know which yet, to clarify the problem. There is information that it is already being considered,» said Zhenish Razakov.

At the opening of the Eurasian Week Forum the day before, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev called the restrictions on money transfers a violation of the EEU Treaty. In addition, he criticized the EEC for the fact that its voice was not heard during discussion of this problem.