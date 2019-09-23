Atambayev’s case. Kursan Asanov's son flees to Uzbekistan

Son of ex-deputy interior minister of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov fled to Uzbekistan through Dostuk checkpoint. Military Prosecutor Nurkamal Nabiev announced at a meeting of the State Commission on the events in Koi-Tash village.

According to him, at the time of the escape, Mukhammed Ali Asanov was not a suspect. However, there was evidence against him.

«People testified against him. We planned to interrogate him, but he fled,» said Nurkamal Nabiev.

In late August, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that the son of the former deputy head of the Interior Ministry was put on the wanted list. Kursan Asanov was removed from his post on August 13 for betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence. Later, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of official position. Driver of the ex-deputy minister Damirbek Paizylda uulu was detained on August 23. He is accused of aiding in abuse of office. On August 27, the ex-deputy minister was detained. The court chose a preventive measure in form of house arrest for him.

After the arrest of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, the Prime Minister created a state commission to study the situation in Koi-Tash village, Alamedin district, Chui region on August 7-8, 2019. The commission includes the Vice Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, members of Parliament, government representatives, public figures and experts. They should submit their opinion to the Parliament by the end of September.