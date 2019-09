A shootout occurred in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. Head of the Criminal Police Service Nurbek Abdiev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the police received a call yesterday at 9.40.

«The fact was registered under the Article «Hooliganism.» One person has a gunshot wound. He was hospitalized,» Nurbek Abdiev said.

The police did not report reasons for the incident.