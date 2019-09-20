09:44
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Omurbek Babanov may cede leadership in Respublika-Ata Jurt party

Ex-Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov may cede leadership in Respublika-Ata Jurt party if criminal cases against him are ceased at the State Committee for National Security and the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. Sources in the Parliament reported.

According to them, Omurbek Babanov should be replaced by a politician close to him. Otherwise, rotation will be perceived as raiding. The sources indicated that the most likely candidates for the post of the party chairman are Mirlan Jeenchoroev, Ruslan Kazakbaev, Maksat Sabirov and Kenzhebek Bokoev.

If the criminal persecution is not ceased before the start of the 2020 parliamentary campaign, Omurbek Babanov will remain the head of the political organization, but the party will not go to the open opposition.

Recall, the head of Respublika-Ata Jurt party Omurbek Babanov returned to Bishkek on August 9. Prior to his return, the SCNS reported that he was a defendant in two criminal cases.
link:
views: 47
Print
Related
Omurbek Babanov - witness in eight criminal cases
Omurbek Babanov advises Tekebayev to relax and take care of his family
Omurbek Babanov not charged in any of criminal cases
Omurbek Babanov fined 5,500 soms
Omurbek Babanov states he does not intend to hide behind supporters
Omurbek Babanov comes to SCNS for interrogation
Omurbek Babanov summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Omurbek Babanov promises to come to all interrogations
Omurbek Babanov interrogated for 5 hours
Omurbek Babanov summoned for interrogation
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan sees no sense in switch to Latin alphabet President of Kyrgyzstan sees no sense in switch to Latin alphabet
Photo of the day. How landscape of Chatkal changes over ten years Photo of the day. How landscape of Chatkal changes over ten years
Border conflict in Batken region: Situation remains tense Border conflict in Batken region: Situation remains tense
Aurora film to run for Oscar nomination Aurora film to run for Oscar nomination