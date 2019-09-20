Ex-Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov may cede leadership in Respublika-Ata Jurt party if criminal cases against him are ceased at the State Committee for National Security and the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. Sources in the Parliament reported.

According to them, Omurbek Babanov should be replaced by a politician close to him. Otherwise, rotation will be perceived as raiding. The sources indicated that the most likely candidates for the post of the party chairman are Mirlan Jeenchoroev, Ruslan Kazakbaev, Maksat Sabirov and Kenzhebek Bokoev.

If the criminal persecution is not ceased before the start of the 2020 parliamentary campaign, Omurbek Babanov will remain the head of the political organization, but the party will not go to the open opposition.

Recall, the head of Respublika-Ata Jurt party Omurbek Babanov returned to Bishkek on August 9. Prior to his return, the SCNS reported that he was a defendant in two criminal cases.