Customs officers find ancient arrowhead at Manas Airport

Customs officers revealed illegal export of precious metal and an item, presumably of historical value. Press service of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Illegal export of items by a Chinese citizen was prevented at Manas airport during customs control of Bishkek — Urumqi flight. Pellets of, presumably, gold in a construction gel in a thermos cap, a metal product in the form of an arrowhead, and stones, possibly of historical value, were found.

Earlier, customs officers found a ruby ​​worth $ 500,000 in the luggage of a Kyrgyzstani.
