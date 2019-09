Employees of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan revealed a fact of illegal export of red corundum — ruby. Press service of the agency reported.

Luggage of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic A. uulu R. was detained at Manas airport, in which not declared natural stone weighing 11.6 kilograms worth $ 500,000 was discovered.

The case materials were registered and sent to the bodies of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes.