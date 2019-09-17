Border conflict: Wounded transported to Bishkek

The wounded during a shootout on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border were transported to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. The Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

«Doctors conduct an examination, after which they will choose a tactics for further treatment. The condition of the victims is stable,» the ministry said.

The State Border Service said that a military transport aircraft of the Armed Forces would deliver 10 wounded to Bishkek.

Recall, a shootout occurred the day before on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Leilek district. According to the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, the Tajik side was the first who used weapons, firing at the Kyrgyz border post Maksat, and then the temporary border post Sai in Leilek district of Batken region. According to the Ministry of Health, 13 Kyrgyzstanis were injured. The Tajik side reports about 12 hospitalized citizens.