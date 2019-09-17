Price of gasoline falls, diesel – grows over year in Kyrgyzstan

Average prices for AI 92 gasoline in August 2019 compared to August 2018 fell by 3.92 soms (by 8.9 percent), while prices of diesel fuel, on the contrary, slightly increased (by 11 tyiyn, or 0.2 percent). The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Differentiation of retail prices for fuel and lubricants in the markets of a particular region was registered. So, in August 2019, the maximum average consumer prices for AI 92 gasoline were registered in Isfana (42.92 soms for a liter), Batken (42.1 soms for a liter) and Kara-Suu (41.49 soms for a liter).

Minimum retail prices were in Pokrovka village (36.67 soms per liter), in Talas (36.94 soms per liter) and Tokmak (38.29 soms per liter).

As for the cost of diesel fuel, the maximum retail prices were registered in Kara-Suu (46.22 soms per liter), Batken (46.17 soms per liter) and Isfana (46 soms per liter). The minimum diesel prices were recorded in Pokrovka village (42.7 soms per liter), in Talas (41.92 soms per liter) and Tokmak (42.39 soms per liter).