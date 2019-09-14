EEU to launch “Work without Borders” search system

Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission approved launch of a project «Unified search system Work without Borders.» Press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission says.

The project will be launched as a part of the implementation of EEU digital agenda. Its main idea is to create a search system that will allow any citizen or employer to look for vacancies or resumes in all countries of the union. The project is planned to be implemented by the end of 2020.

«The existing national platforms of the five countries of EEU will be used,» the commission noted.

The search system will allow to get access to information about free jobs and job seekers, which is available in the information systems of the Union countries in the field of employment. Eurasian Economic Commission

«As a result, users will have an opportunity to choose one or several countries of the union, on the territory of which it is necessary to conduct a job search or staff selection, form a universal search query to national information systems, to get access to information about vacancies and resumes, possibility of interactive interaction,» statement says.

The EEC is confident that, thanks to this project, a common EEU labor market will be formed, process of free movement of labor will be accelerated, and labor force mobility will be ensured.

It is planned that, as a result of one calendar year of the system’s operation, the number of its users will reach at least 1 million, the number of responses to vacancies and invitations from employers — at least 100,000 and 10,000, respectively.