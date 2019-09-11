16-year-old teenager takes car of relatives, dies in traffic accident

Two children died in a traffic accident in Zhaiyl district of Chui region. The Traffic Safety Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

The accident occurred yesterday on Poltavka — Orto-Suu road.

«The resident of Orto-Suu village, 16, without asking took Nissan Cefiro car from a relative, drove onto the road and crashed into a tree. As a result, the 16-year-old driver and a seven-year-old passenger died at the scene. Another 16-year-old passenger was hospitalized to the territorial hospital with various injuries,» the traffic police said.