Members of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan considered the candidacy of Kanybek Isakov for the post of the Minister of Education and Science.

Following the discussion, the committee approved the candidacy of Kanybek Isakov.

Recall, Gulmira Kudaiberdieva resigned from the post of the Minister of Education on September 4.