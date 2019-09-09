15:56
Unknown persons brutally kill elderly woman and set her house on fire

Unknown people brutally killed a woman and set her house on fire in Myrza-Ake village, Uzgen district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region reported.

Police received a message on September 7 that a house was set on fire in the village, and its mistress was lying outside.

«The operational investigative group that arrived at the scene found the 71-year-old mistress of the house dead. There were nine stab wounds on her body. The house burned 30 percent down. Appropriate expertise was commissioned. It turned out that the deceased was a chiropractor and received a lot of people at home. The police are looking for suspects, a criminal case has been instituted under the article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the police department said.
