Fire breaks out at dormitory of madrasah in Chui region

A fire occurred at a dormitory of a madrasah in Panfilov district of Chui region. No victims and injured were reported. More than 2,000 square meters of the roof of the building have burned down. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

About 200 students of the madrasah were evacuated. Fire extinguishing had lasted more than three hours.

The police also visited the scene. According to the Main Internal Affairs Department, the fact was registered, pre-trial proceedings were started under Article 261 (violation of fire safety rules) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Forensic fire examinations were commissioned.
