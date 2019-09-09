12:50
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Some districts of Bishkek and Osh cities to be left without gas

Some districts of Bishkek and Osh cities will have no gas for several days. The Public Relations and Media Service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reported.

Gas supply will be cut off in the capital in connection with repair and restoration work in the following areas:

  • On September 9-10 — on L. Tolstoy Street, 67, 69, 71, 73/2, 77/1; 2nd Cherepki, 58-61;
  • On September 10-12 — in the area bounded by Y. Fuchik, Lenskaya, Lazo Streets.

Gas supply of Vostok village will be also cut off on September 10-12.

As for Osh city, gas supply will be suspended in the following areas:

  • On September 10 — in Ak-Tilek microdistrict;
  • On September 11 — in Cheremushki microdistrict;
  • On September 12 — on M. Abzhalov Street;
  • On September 13 — on Sulaymanov Street.

The repair work is carried out in order to ensure consumer safety and trouble-free operation of equipment.
link:
views: 83
Print
Related
Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas for 3 days
Some districts of Sokuluk village to be left without gas tomorrow
Center of Bishkek to be left without gas
Some districts of Chui region to have no gas tomorrow
Gas supply of Osh city to be suspended for 3 days
Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for two days
Some districts of Osh city left without gas today
Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas
Gas supply of some Osh city districts to be suspended for 2 days
Some districts of Bishkek to be left without gas for two days
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev: I really wanted Jeenbekov to be elected president Almazbek Atambayev: I really wanted Jeenbekov to be elected president
Drivers of minibuses to have uniform in Osh city Drivers of minibuses to have uniform in Osh city
About 500 musicians perform Mash Botoi on occasion of Komuz Day About 500 musicians perform Mash Botoi on occasion of Komuz Day
Atambayev: Decision to remove status of immunity does not have legal force Atambayev: Decision to remove status of immunity does not have legal force