Some districts of Bishkek and Osh cities to be left without gas

Some districts of Bishkek and Osh cities will have no gas for several days. The Public Relations and Media Service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reported.

Gas supply will be cut off in the capital in connection with repair and restoration work in the following areas:

On September 9-10 — on L. Tolstoy Street, 67, 69, 71, 73/2, 77/1; 2 nd Cherepki, 58-61;

Cherepki, 58-61; On September 10-12 — in the area bounded by Y. Fuchik, Lenskaya, Lazo Streets.

Gas supply of Vostok village will be also cut off on September 10-12.

As for Osh city, gas supply will be suspended in the following areas:

On September 10 — in Ak-Tilek microdistrict;

On September 11 — in Cheremushki microdistrict;

On September 12 — on M. Abzhalov Street;

On September 13 — on Sulaymanov Street.

The repair work is carried out in order to ensure consumer safety and trouble-free operation of equipment.