18:14
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Atambayev: Decision to remove status of immunity does not have legal force

«The parliamentary decision to remove an ex-president’s status of immunity from me does not have legal force — the law establishing or aggravating responsibility has no retroactive effect,» stated the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, answering the question from Open Central Asia magazine what were his feelings about the situation that evolved to ultimately remove his ex-presidential immunity.

As noted, the former leader of the country gave the interview just hours before his arrest.

«The parliament removes from me only the status of ex-president, but the procedure for depriving political integrity is not spelled out in it. That is, from the legal side, all of this is not valid and unconstitutional,» the ex-head of Kyrgyzstan said.

«I was summoned to come as a witness in the case of criminal authority by Batukaev. I have nothing to hide in this case, I have already told everything to the media and now I am preparing written evidence. But, I remember how they treated Sapar Isakov and Kuban Kulmatov, my supporters, who also went to the GKNB allegedly for a simple interrogation, and afterwards they were arrested. The Constitutional Court is now considering our interrogation complaint. It is the court, who will put an end to this and to how much further events will develop,» Almazbek Atambayev stressed.
link:
views: 57
Print
Related
Almazbek Atambayev: I really wanted Jeenbekov to be elected president
President Jeenbekov hands Erdik medal to mother of deceased Usenbek Niyazbekov
Atambayev’s case: City Court finds detention of ex-president legal
MPs visit Almazbek Atambayev in SCNS pre-trial detention center
Atambayev’s case: Mosque built by ex-president attached
Ex-president Atambayev refuses to answer investigators' questions
Accused supporters of ex-president Atambayev have no complaints, requests
Atambayev’s case. Property of Channel 7 attached
Special forces soldier killed during detention of Atambayev awarded medal
Atambayev’s case. Attachment removed from some real estate
Popular
Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually Kyrgyzstan spends up to 12 million soms on uranium tailings annually
Drunk Nissan driver crashes into bus in Chui region, injured reported Drunk Nissan driver crashes into bus in Chui region, injured reported
Saudi Fund for Development to finance construction of 27 schools in Kyrgyzstan Saudi Fund for Development to finance construction of 27 schools in Kyrgyzstan
Detention of suspect of beating citizen of Nigeria extended Detention of suspect of beating citizen of Nigeria extended