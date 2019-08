As of August 1, at least 42,500 people received monthly monetary compensations instead of benefits in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Labor and Social Development provided such data.

According to it, 604.5 million soms were allocated from the republican budget for their payment.

As the ministry said, 25 categories of citizens receive compensations. Their sizes are set regardless of the region of residence in the range from 1,000 to 7,000 soms.