19:10
USD 84.80
EUR 99.97
RUB 1.16
English

Interactive map of recipients of state benefits launched in Kyrgyzstan

An interactive social assistance map has been launched in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

The map allows to obtain information about the benefits provided and the number of citizens who receive them, the amount of funds spent from the state budget. Generalized information can also be obtained in terms regions and districts.

«The interactive map is designed to provide reliable, complete and timely information, as well as to achieve maximum openness, publicity and transparency of data on recipients of government benefits. To obtain information, it is enough to follow the link and select the section «Interactive map of recipients of state benefits,» the ministry noted.

In addition, to ensure completeness, relevance and reliability of data on families that need government support, a functional module «Social passport of a poor family» has been developed. It is built into the Sanarip Aimak automated information system, which will allow keeping records of low-income families. Information from the passport of a poor family is also reflected on the interactive map.

The interactive map was launched by the Ministry of Health and Social Development in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Development.
link: https://24.kg/english/207076/
views: 136
Print
Related
About 42,500 Kyrgyzstanis get compensations instead of benefits
Kyrgyzstan increases one-time payment to Great Patriotic War veterans
Persons without citizenship in Kyrgyzstan to be able to receive benefits
Officials not plan to raise allowances for disabled people
President signs law on payment of childbirth allowance
Interactive map with sights of Issyk-Kul region launched
Kyrgyzstan to pay benefits for birth of child
Kyrgyzstan proposes to refrain from increasing allowances in October 2017
Popular
High potential, no development: Investor about economic situation in Kyrgyzstan High potential, no development: Investor about economic situation in Kyrgyzstan
Five documents signed following meeting of Kyrgyz-Turkish Commission Five documents signed following meeting of Kyrgyz-Turkish Commission
Bishkek to host International Ice Hockey Tournament Bishkek to host International Ice Hockey Tournament
Every fourth Internet user faces cyber threats in Kyrgyzstan Every fourth Internet user faces cyber threats in Kyrgyzstan
14 September, Tuesday
17:48
Protest against gold mining company continues in Terek-Sai Protest against gold mining company continues in Terek...
17:33
Vladimir Putin not to come to Dushanbe
17:28
Interactive map of recipients of state benefits launched in Kyrgyzstan
16:51
New tariffs: Manufactured goods from Kyrgyzstan to become unattractive
16:32
President of Kyrgyzstan to visit Dushanbe