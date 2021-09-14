Interactive map of recipients of state benefits launched in Kyrgyzstan

An interactive social assistance map has been launched in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

The map allows to obtain information about the benefits provided and the number of citizens who receive them, the amount of funds spent from the state budget. Generalized information can also be obtained in terms regions and districts.

«The interactive map is designed to provide reliable, complete and timely information, as well as to achieve maximum openness, publicity and transparency of data on recipients of government benefits. To obtain information, it is enough to follow the link and select the section «Interactive map of recipients of state benefits,» the ministry noted.

In addition, to ensure completeness, relevance and reliability of data on families that need government support, a functional module «Social passport of a poor family» has been developed. It is built into the Sanarip Aimak automated information system, which will allow keeping records of low-income families. Information from the passport of a poor family is also reflected on the interactive map.

The interactive map was launched by the Ministry of Health and Social Development in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Development.