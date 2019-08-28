15:30
Special forces soldier killed during detention of Atambayev awarded medal

Usenbek Niyazbekov, a special forces soldier who died during detention of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, was posthumously awarded Erdik medal. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The corresponding decree was signed by the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

«According to the decree, Colonel Usenbek Niyazbekov was posthumously awarded Erdik medal for personal courage shown in the fulfillment of military duty,» the Presidential Administration said.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. A preventive measure — detention in pretrial detention center of SCNS until August 26 — was selected for him. It was extended until October 26.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, riots and corruption.
