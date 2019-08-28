Kursan Asanov interrogated at Military Prosecutor's Office

Ex-deputy minister of internal affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kursan Asanov was interrogated by the Military Prosecutor's Office. Lawyer Taalaigul Toktakunova informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the ex-deputy minister was summoned for questioning at 14.00 yesterday.

Recall, Kursan Asanov was removed from his post on August 13 for betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence. Later, the Military Prosecutor's Office opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of official position. Driver of the ex-deputy minister Damirbek Paizylla uulu was detained on August 23. He is accused of complicity in abuse of official position.