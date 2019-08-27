Citizens of Kyrgyzstan injured in brawl at Sheremetyevo

A brawl broke out between taxi drivers and members of the rapid response team at the Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport. Video was posted on YouTube channel Black Moskow Taxi.

According to one of the respondents, instigators of the fight were drunk security staff of the airport.

Author of the video shows dents on cars, one of the men captured on the video says that they shouted «chinks, you do not belong here.»

According to preliminary data, citizens of Kyrgyzstan suffered in the brawl.

Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia reported that an embassy official visited the Linear Department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs at Sheremetyevo Airport on August 25-26, who met with the police and taxi drivers.

«During a conversation, detailed information was received about the brawl between the security personnel of the private security company Vympel Center. Management of the Linear Department was handed over an official appeal from the Embassy with a request to conduct an objective investigation. Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic were assisted in filing claims to the call center of the Linear Department the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation at Sheremetyevo Airport, and translation services were provided to them during testimony to police officers. The incident check is in progress. This issue is under special control of the Embassy,» the diplomatic mission said.