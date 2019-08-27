15:04
Atambayev’s case. Wife of former president meets with husband

Wife of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Raisa, met with her husband in detention center. Lawyer Sergey Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the State Committee for National Security granted the request for a visit. Other close relatives, including children, have not yet made such a request.

«In accordance with the procedure, they can also ask. It is not known what the spouses talked about and what requests were voiced. I also don’t know how long the visit lasted. But my client feels satisfactory, according to the conditions of detention. He did not voice additional requests to me,» said Sergey Slesarev.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. A preventive measure — detention in pretrial detention center of SCNS until August 26 — was selected for him. It was extended until October 26.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, riots and corruption.
