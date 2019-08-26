Kyrgyzstan defeats Uzbekistan, becomes volleyball champion of Asia

The national volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan became the champion of Asia.

The tournament among the teams of the central zone ended on August 24 in Kathmandu (Nepal). In the deciding match, the Kyrgyz team defeated the Uzbek team 3: 0 (26:24, 27:25, 25:19).

Earlier, in the framework of the Asian Championship, the Kyrgyz team confidently defeated the teams of Nepal, the Maldives and Turkmenistan. Kyrgyzstanis did not lose a single set for the entire tournament.

The leaders of the Asian volleyball (Japan, South Korea, Iran and others) did not participate in the zonal Asian Championship. This tournament is for developing volleyball teams. The Kyrgyzstan’s national team participated in it for the fifth time.