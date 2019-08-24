15:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Milk price higher in Bishkek than in Nur-Sultan and Minsk

Milk is more expensive in Bishkek city than in Nur-Sultan and Minsk. The National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In July, an average retail milk price in Bishkek was higher than the prices registered in Nur-Sultan — by 10.8 percent and Minsk — by 4.1 percent. A liter of pasteurized milk costs $ 0.74 in Bishkek, in Nur-Sultan — $ 0.66, in Minsk — $ 0.71.

In addition, average prices for bread from first-grade flour in Bishkek exceeded their level in Nur-Sultan by 38.3 percent and eggs — by 15.1 percent in July.

The maximum average consumer price for potatoes of $ 0.64 per kilogram among the capitals of EEU was registered in Moscow, and the minimum retail price of $ 0.33 per kilogram — in Bishkek.

The lowest prices for beef ($ 4.38 per kilogram) are in Minsk, for first-grade flour ($ 0.42 per kilogram) and mutton ($ 4.29 per kilogram) — in Bishkek.
link:
views: 72
Print
Related
Russia to take into account length of work in EEU when calculating pension
Kyrgyzstan to host Young Leaders School of Eurasian Economic Union
Commodity prices growing in EEU countries, except Armenia and Kyrgyzstan
Prime Ministers of EEU in Cholpon-Ata: 12 documents signed
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Prime Ministers of EEU countries
Crisis in Bishkek: Meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to be held
EEC distributes quotas for agricultural products between EEU countries
EEU countries have to protect market from import of unsafe products
Bishkek has lowest prices for mutton, butter, flour in EEU
Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have lowest inflation rate in EEU
Popular
Squally wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region Squally wind expected in Bishkek and Chui region
Preliminary causes of recent fires in Bishkek voiced Preliminary causes of recent fires in Bishkek voiced
Search for missing Kazakh climbers at Pobeda Peak resumed Search for missing Kazakh climbers at Pobeda Peak resumed
Corruption in echelons of power becomes major national problem Corruption in echelons of power becomes major national problem