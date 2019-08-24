Repair of Moskovskaya Street promised to be completed on August 28

Repair of section of Moskovskaya Street between Manas Avenue and Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard is planned to be completed on August 28. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The work is carried out by China Road and Bridge Corporation at the expense of a grant from China.

«The road surface will be two-layer, the upper one will be made of crushed stone and mastic, with increased strength, which is achieved due to polymer additives and high bitumen content,» the city administration noted.

According to the city administration, laying of the first layer on the segment between Manas Avenue and Umetaliev Street will be completed today. The remaining sections are being prepared for laying of the roadway.

A total of 980 meters will be repaired.