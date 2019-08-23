18:12
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Energy sector of Kyrgyzstan needs urgent reforms

«Energy sector needs urgent reforms, residents of cities and regions of the country should be provided with uninterrupted electricity supply,» said the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov at a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of National Energy Holding Company OJSC Aitmamat Nazarov.

According to the press service of the head of state, measures to strengthen the country’s energy security, reforms in the sector and its preparation for the upcoming heating period were discussed at the meeting.

The head of state noted the importance of uninterrupted power supply of sectors of the economy, business entities, and provision of capacities reserve. He stressed the need to strengthen cooperation with neighboring states on issues of joint and rational use of water and energy resources.

The Chairman of the Board of National Energy Holding Company Aitmamat Nazarov told in detail about measures to prevent abnormal situations at power facilities, introduction of smart meters at energy companies, expansion of the electricity market, about the reserve of additional capacities and facilities commissioned this year as a part of regional development policy.
link:
views: 81
Print
Related
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges energy sector not to deceive him and people
New reform to take place in energy industry of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan should become large producer of electricity in region
Energy sector’s debts to reach 106 billion soms by 2045 in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz energy sector has 100 billion soms debt
Askarbek Shadiev: Over a billion dollars spent on energy sector in Kyrgyzstan
President was told about introduction of additional generating capacities
Tariffs for population lead to funds shortage in energy sector of Kyrgyzstan
Erkin Abdykalykov: There are more problems in power industry than just tariffs
Popular
Search for missing Kazakh climbers at Pobeda Peak resumed Search for missing Kazakh climbers at Pobeda Peak resumed
Corruption in echelons of power becomes major national problem Corruption in echelons of power becomes major national problem
Omurbek Babanov summoned for interrogation Omurbek Babanov summoned for interrogation
Weather alert: Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Unstable weather expected in Kyrgyzstan