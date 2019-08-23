Energy sector of Kyrgyzstan needs urgent reforms

«Energy sector needs urgent reforms, residents of cities and regions of the country should be provided with uninterrupted electricity supply,» said the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov at a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of National Energy Holding Company OJSC Aitmamat Nazarov.

According to the press service of the head of state, measures to strengthen the country’s energy security, reforms in the sector and its preparation for the upcoming heating period were discussed at the meeting.

The head of state noted the importance of uninterrupted power supply of sectors of the economy, business entities, and provision of capacities reserve. He stressed the need to strengthen cooperation with neighboring states on issues of joint and rational use of water and energy resources.

The Chairman of the Board of National Energy Holding Company Aitmamat Nazarov told in detail about measures to prevent abnormal situations at power facilities, introduction of smart meters at energy companies, expansion of the electricity market, about the reserve of additional capacities and facilities commissioned this year as a part of regional development policy.