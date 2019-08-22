Search for missing Kazakh climbers at Pobeda Peak resumed

Search for missing climbers from Kazakhstan was resumed in Kyrgyzstan. Tengrinews.kz reported with reference to the press service of the Emergency Situations Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

«MI 171 helicopter of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Committee flew from the Karkara mountaineering camp in Almaty region for Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan to continue the search operations using thermal cameras today at 8.40 am. Today is the fair weather in the mountains,» Nursultan Nurakhmetov, Spokesman for the Emergency Situations Committee said.

Press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported that the Kazakh military have made 14 flights over Pobeda Peak in search of missing climbers.

«Searches were conducted at an altitude from 5,100 to 6,000 meters. The maximum approach to the slope is 70 meters. According to the head of the search and rescue operation Vasily Pivtsov, visual inspection, as well as inspection using thermal imagers, did not bring results. No signs of living people or bodies were found,» the message said.

As reported, foot operation is impractical, since there is a danger of avalanches in the area. This poses a great threat and risk to people who take the route. The military are in Karkara camp.

Search for climbers from Almaty Murat Otepbaev and Andrey Korneev, who went missing in the Tien Shan mountains, continues since August 19. They were last time contacted on August 16. Then they reported about death of the third participant of the ascent Alexander Chechulin.

The Mountaineering Federation of Almaty reported that there were no chances to find Kazakh climbers Murat Otepbaev and Andrey Korneev alive at Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan.