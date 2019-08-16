Son of ex-president Atambayev calls closed hearing shame and cowardice

Son of the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Kadyr Atambayev, came to the State Committee for National Security with his mother, Raisa Atambayeva, to support his father.

Recall, the Bishkek City Court decided to hold a hearing on changing the preventive measure to Almazbek Atambayev in the building of the State Committee for National Security.

«This closed court hearing in the building of the State Committee for National Security is another sign of cowardice and meanness,» Almazbek Atambayev’s son commented on the decision of the city court.

According to Kadyr Atambayev, if preventive measure is selected in the city court building, then there would be at least some elements of publicity, people could be present.

«Now the lawlessness will take place within four walls, where neither we nor the journalists will have access to,» said the son of the former head of state.

Kadyr Atambayev hopes to see his father, although he has no illusions.

The former head of state surrendered to the authorities on August 8 after two attempted storms by the special forces. He was arrested by court order and is kept in pre-trial detention center of SCNS.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, and riots.

Lawyers intend to achieve a house arrest for the former head of state.