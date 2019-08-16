13:42
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Son of ex-president Atambayev calls closed hearing shame and cowardice

Son of the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Kadyr Atambayev, came to the State Committee for National Security with his mother, Raisa Atambayeva, to support his father.

Recall, the Bishkek City Court decided to hold a hearing on changing the preventive measure to Almazbek Atambayev in the building of the State Committee for National Security.

«This closed court hearing in the building of the State Committee for National Security is another sign of cowardice and meanness,» Almazbek Atambayev’s son commented on the decision of the city court.

According to Kadyr Atambayev, if preventive measure is selected in the city court building, then there would be at least some elements of publicity, people could be present.

«Now the lawlessness will take place within four walls, where neither we nor the journalists will have access to,» said the son of the former head of state.

Kadyr Atambayev hopes to see his father, although he has no illusions.

The former head of state surrendered to the authorities on August 8 after two attempted storms by the special forces. He was arrested by court order and is kept in pre-trial detention center of SCNS.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, and riots.

Lawyers intend to achieve a house arrest for the former head of state.
link:
views: 43
Print
Related
Preventive measure to ex-president Atambayev considered in SCNS building
SCNS veterans condemn actions of ex-president of Kyrgyzstan
Almazbek Atambayev accused of illegal obtaining of land in Koi-Tash
Suspect in murder of Usenbek Niyazbekov arrested
Atambayev’s case. Lawyer appeals preventive measure to ex-president
SCNS identifies man who killed special forces soldier
Atambayev’s case. Former president indicted on two more counts
Son of former president Atambayev summoned for interrogation
Damage from riots in Bishkek estimated at 6.9 million soms
SCNS to assist family of deceased Lieutenant Colonel of special services
Popular
Large batch of heroin seized in Jalal-Abad region Large batch of heroin seized in Jalal-Abad region
Atambayev’s case. Former president indicted on two more counts Atambayev’s case. Former president indicted on two more counts
Atambayev’s case. Alga Kylychev arrested for two months Atambayev’s case. Alga Kylychev arrested for two months
SCNS identifies man who killed special forces soldier SCNS identifies man who killed special forces soldier