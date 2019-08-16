Preventive measure to ex-president Atambayev considered in SCNS building

Consideration of preventive measure to former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev will take place at an offsite hearing of the Bishkek City Court in the building of the State Committee for National Security. The lawyer Zamir Jooshev told reporters.

Recall, hearing on this issue was to be held today in the City Court. However, it became known that it was transferred to the building of the State Committee for National Security.

«The judges decided to hold the hearing in the building of the State Committee for National Security. We consider this a gross violation of the principle of publicity in criminal proceedings. One should not hide the lawlessness that is committed against the former president from the people,» said Zamir Jooshev.

It is known that supporters of Almazbek Atambayev intended to come to the courthouse today to support him. They are heading to the State Committee for National Security now.

The former head of state surrendered to the authorities on August 8 after two attempted storms by the special forces. He was arrested by court order and is kept in pre-trial detention center of SCNS.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, and riots.

Lawyers intend to achieve a house arrest for the former head of state.