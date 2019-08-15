16:25
Almazbek Atambayev accused of illegal obtaining of land in Koi-Tash

Almazbek Atambayev became defendant in another criminal case — illegal obtaining of land in Koi-Tash village. His lawyer Sergey Slesarev informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Military Prosecutor’s Office sent a notice of the crime. Almazbek Atambayev is accused of purchase of the land plot on May 12, 2015 from the wife of the former mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov, Ainura Ibraimova.

«I received two notifications on one land plot in Koi-Tash. The charges were brought under article 319 (corruption). I can’t understand how the civil law transaction became corrupt one,» said Sergey Slesarev.

He added that the Prosecutor General’s Office had previously filed several administrative and civil lawsuits against the land plot in Koi-Tash.

Almazbek Atambayev’s lawyer does not rule out that the accusations will not end there. He is awaiting another notice of illegal coal purchases at Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant.

Earlier, Sergey Slesarev told reporters that the former president Almazbek Atambayev was formally charged with corruption within a criminal case on the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev. The Prosecutor General’s Office also stated that Almazbek Atambayev was charged under several articles of the Criminal Code, including grave ones. The new charges relate to cases on modernization of Bishkek’s HPP and acquisition of Forum building.
