Climber from Irkutsk dies at Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan

Climber from Irkutsk Sergey Voylichenko fell off a cliff and flew several hundred meters down when descending from Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan. Irksib.ru reports, citing representatives of a travel agency.

It is known that the accident occurred on August 13 at an altitude of more than 6,000 meters. The approach to the site is complicated by the difficult terrain and high avalanche hazard.

Sergey Voylichenko climbed Pobeda Peak together with climbers from Novosibirsk city.

Recall, another Russian Ivan Ivanov died earlier during descent from Lenin Peak.

  • Pobeda Peak is a mountain peak with a height of 7,439 meters; it is the highest point of Tien Shan and Kyrgyzstan.
