Atambayev’s case: Asel Koduranova repeatedly summoned for interrogation

Asel Koduranova, member of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, was repeatedly summoned for interrogation. SDPK representatives informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the deputy and several other supporters of Almazbek Atambayev are being interrogated by the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the Interior Minister Kashkar Dzhunushaliev, deputies, journalists and others are being questioned not for criticism, but to restore the development of events in Koi-Tash.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. All roads to Koi-Tash were blocked, communication was jammed, access to the Internet was blocked. At least 3,000 police officers and special machinery were pulled in to the epicenter. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. He was taken to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan for interrogation. He is detained.

Preventive measure — detention in pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until August 26 — was selected for Almazbek Atambayev at an offsite hearing of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.