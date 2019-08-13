Almazbek Atambayev accused of murder and hostage-taking

Representatives of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan told today at a press conference what the former president of the country Almazbek Atambayev was accused of.

A number of proceedings were registered on the events on August 7-8 — hindering investigative measures, riots, hostage-taking, violence against law enforcement officials, murder and attempted murder.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, and riots.

The Prosecutor General’s Office did not disclose details, citing the ongoing investigative measures.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs also reported that Almazbek Atambayev’s direct involvement in the illegal release of Aziz Batukaev was found out. He was a witness in the case. On August 9, he was charged with corruption in the framework of this criminal case.