Gas supply of the central part of Bishkek will be suspended this week. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Consumers living in the area bounded by Kievskaya, Togolok Moldo, Toktogul and Isanov Streets will be left without gas from August 15 to August 16.

The shutdown is connected with cutting of a section of an aboveground low pressure gas pipeline.

Bishkekgas branch of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC apologizes for the inconvenience.