Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev not indicate land in declarations

Land area belonging to the former president of Kyrgyzstan is comparable to a small town or a third of Bishkek city. Factcheck.kg checked the property of the former president of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev and compared the reliability of the information in the declarations for 2015, 2016 and 2017 with the data of the land registry website.

It turned out that the territory in Koi-Tash, where the former president of the country Almazbek Atambayev now lives, is registered as a health center according to the land registry service documents.

It is known that Almazbek Atambayev bought the land plot from the wife of the former mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov, Ainura Ibraimova, on May 12, 2015.

«Moreover, according to the documents of the State Registration Service, the wife of Albek Ibraimov owned the property for only 5 days — from May 7 to May 12,» the journalists stress.

The previous owners of the land are Anarbek Ukuev, and before him — Dastan plant. «There is no such data in the documents of the land registry service. Most likely, the plots were united or divided. And the first owner of the area of ​​2.7 hectares as of today is only the wife of Albek Ibraimov. There is no information about previous owners,» the journalists say.

It is noteworthy that technical specifications for the land and building indicate that it is health center and its purpose is cultural. However, there is not a health center or a cultural one, but a residential building.

According to the State Registration Service, Almazbek Atambayev has a leased plot of agricultural land with an area of ​​500 square meters (5 acres) in the same Koi-Tash. It was registered on the same day — May 12, 2015. But unlike the «health center», the property is not indicated in any declaration for three years — 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Atambayev leased another land plot in Koi-Tash on September 3, 2015 with an area of ​​0.7 hectares. Its form of use is «perennial plantings.» Moreover, the leased property is not indicated in the declarations for three years.

Spokesman for the State Tax Service Erkin Sazykov answered factcheck.kg that leased agricultural land should also be indicated in the declaration.

In 2018, Almazbek Atambayev leased several more farmland plots. But the area of ​​these land has not been established. Data are not available in the land registry service.

Almazbek Atambayev has even more land in Arashan village.

The declarations do not indicate an agricultural land plot leased in September 2016 with an area of ​​0.25 ha. Other 6.4 hectares of land in the same place are owned by the former president since November 2010. And its purpose is also «perennial plantings.»

In 2018, Almazbek Atambayev leased pastures with an area of ​​5,700 hectares.

«In order to understand how large the territory is, the area of ​​Bishkek is 16,000 hectares. This is a third of Bishkek,» says Factcheck.

The website promises to tell about property of the spouse of the former president and his relatives in the second part of the investigation.