At least 475 gold mining licenses valid in Kyrgyzstan

The total number of valid licenses for the right to use subsoil is 2,440 as of the first half of 2019. The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan reports.

At least 475 of them were issued for gold, 104 — for metals, 326 — for coal, 58 — for oil, 1,062 — for non-metallic minerals, 415 — for water. At least 227 licenses were issued for mineral exploration, 915 — for prospecting, 1,298 — for mining.

Since the beginning of the year, 182 applications have been received for obtaining licenses for the right to use subsoil. In total, 24 meetings of the Commission on Subsoil Licensing were held, at which 1,237 issues on existing licenses were considered, 203 of them were suspended and 222 were canceled.