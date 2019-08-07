09:56
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

At least 475 gold mining licenses valid in Kyrgyzstan

The total number of valid licenses for the right to use subsoil is 2,440 as of the first half of 2019. The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan reports.

At least 475 of them were issued for gold, 104 — for metals, 326 — for coal, 58 — for oil, 1,062 — for non-metallic minerals, 415 — for water. At least 227 licenses were issued for mineral exploration, 915 — for prospecting, 1,298 — for mining.

Since the beginning of the year, 182 applications have been received for obtaining licenses for the right to use subsoil. In total, 24 meetings of the Commission on Subsoil Licensing were held, at which 1,237 issues on existing licenses were considered, 203 of them were suspended and 222 were canceled.
link:
views: 39
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan issues 2,571 licenses for subsoil use
Transparency International to study corruption risks in subsoil use
Kyrgyz PM fires deputy heads of Subsoil Use Department for corruption
100 criminal cases for 8 years. President tells about corruption in subsoil use
Kyrgyzstan to issue subsoil use licenses under condition of state participation
Government accuses state agencies of rallies against subsoil users
Kyrgyzstan revokes 19 licenses for use of subsoil resources
Kyrgyzstan offers to give right for subsoil use without competition
Subsoil users to be able to develop deposits without land transformation
Popular
At least 3,942 girls abducted for marriage in Kyrgyzstan in 2018 At least 3,942 girls abducted for marriage in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
28 cryptocurrency mining companies disconnected from power in Kyrgyzstan 28 cryptocurrency mining companies disconnected from power in Kyrgyzstan
Infant dies on Bishkek – Istanbul flight Infant dies on Bishkek – Istanbul flight
Chinese company ready to build thermal power plant at Kara-Keche field Chinese company ready to build thermal power plant at Kara-Keche field