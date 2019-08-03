11:11
Kyrgyz Tourism Awards 2019 competition starts in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz Tourism Awards 2019 competition has started in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism reported.

The objectives of the competition are the development of tourism, promotion of achievements and best practices in the field of tourism, motivation to improve the quality of services provided and more.

The ministry believes that the event will also contribute to creation of a positive image of the country on the world stage, popularization of tourism and increasing the investment attractiveness of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Tourism companies, tour operators, representatives of the hotel business, sanatorium-resort establishments, owners and managers of innovative, online and event tourism projects, diplomatic missions of foreign countries in the Kyrgyz Republic, mass media, guides, photographers and others can take part in the competition.

The award consists of 17 nominations. Winners and prize winners will be chosen in each of them. Applications are accepted until September 10. The results will be announced on September 27 — on the World Tourism Day.

Application form can be downloaded on the website of the Department of Tourism.
