Three Kyrgyzstanis banned from football for life

Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Asian Football Confederation has banned three Kyrgyzstanis from participation in any activity related to football for life. Official website of the AFC says.

Kursanbek Sheratov was found guilty of conspiracy to influence the AFC Cup match with the participation of Bishkek Dordoi in 2017 season and guilty of supporting sports betting related to that match.

Vladimir Verevkin and Ilyaz Alimov were found guilty of conspiracy to influence the matches of Osh Alai at AFC Cup in the seasons of 2017 and 2018. Together with them, Tajikistani Abduaziz Makhkamov was also punished for this.